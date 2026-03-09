HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Schools in Kashmir Return to Normal Operations After Week-Long Closure

Schools in Kashmir Return to Normal Operations After Week-Long Closure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 09:58 IST

x

Kashmir schools have reopened after a week of closures due to protests, allowing students to resume their education after the unrest.

Key Points

  • Schools and higher educational institutions in Kashmir have reopened after a week-long closure.
  • The closures were a result of protests following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • Students returned to schools in their uniforms on Monday morning.
  • The reopening of middle and primary schools was delayed due to the protests.

Educational institutions in Kashmir opened on Monday after remaining closed for a week due to protests.

"Schools and other higher educational institutions resume functioning today," said an official.

 

Donned in school uniforms, students of varying age groups made their way to their institutes on Monday morning.

Schools, colleges and universities were closed for a week from last Monday after protests erupted across the Valley following Khamenei's killing on February 28.

While secondary schools and higher institutions reopened on February 23 after winter vacations, the middle and primary schools were scheduled to reopen on March 2 but were delayed due to the protests.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir on Day 2; curbs imposed
Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir on Day 2; curbs imposed
Strict curbs in Kashmir as protests over Iran continue
Strict curbs in Kashmir as protests over Iran continue
J&K Security Situation Reviewed by Lieutenant Governor
J&K Security Situation Reviewed by Lieutenant Governor
CBSE Postpones Exams in Middle East Amid Conflict
CBSE Postpones Exams in Middle East Amid Conflict
MEA voices concern over situation in West Asia, silent on Khamenei killing
MEA voices concern over situation in West Asia, silent on Khamenei killing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga1:12

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel1:32

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World Cup victory0:36

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO