Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir on Day 2; curbs imposed

Following the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kashmir is witnessing widespread protests, prompting authorities to impose restrictions and shut down educational institutions to maintain order

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the Lal Chowk after a strike call by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by PDP chief Mehbooba Muftiafter over the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Srinagar, March 2, 2026. Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com

Key Points Kashmir is experiencing widespread protests following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Authorities have imposed restrictions on movement and throttled mobile internet speeds in response to the protests.

Protests are concentrated in Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir.

Political leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mehbooba Mufti, have expressed support for the protests and called for a strike.

Educational institutions have been closed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Fresh protests rocked several parts of Kashmir on Monday over the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with authorities placing curbs on the movement of people and throttling mobile internet speeds.

This is the second day that Kashmir valley has witnessed protests over the killing of Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel early Saturday.

Officials said the protests broke out in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk areas of the city here, and in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

IMAGE: The view of a deserted area of Srinagar after the strike call. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Scores of protesters gathered in these areas, which have a large Shia population, and marched through the streets, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

In some areas, the security forces used mild force to disperse the protesters.

In view of the protests, severe restrictions have been placed on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir.

The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk has been sealed with barricades erected all around it, officials said.

A large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors.

The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Concertina wires and barricades have been placed at important intersections leading into the city, they said.

IMAGE: Police try to stop protesters. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Similar curbs have been imposed in Shia-dominated areas in other districts of the valley.

The restrictions come in the backdrop of a one-day strike call given by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

"We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness," the Mirwaiz said.

The MMU strike call was supported by several political parties, including opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

"Extending our full support and solidarity with the shutdown call of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader. This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth," Mehbooba said.

The authorities have also closed all educational institutions, including private schools, for two days, as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and to maintain law and order.

As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, mobile internet speeds were throttled across Kashmir.

Kashmir - which has about 15 lakh Shias - witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama on Sunday.

The police have, meanwhile, issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

The police said responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintain public trust and prevent misinformation.