Home  » News » J&K Security Situation Reviewed by Lieutenant Governor

J&K Security Situation Reviewed by Lieutenant Governor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 03, 2026 15:13 IST

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level security meeting to review the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir following widespread protests related to international events.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The meeting addressed the prevailing security scenario in the region.
  • Discussions were prompted by widespread protests following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.
  • Top security officials, including Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and DGP Nalin Prabhat, attended the meeting.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security officials here, officials said.

"The lieutenant governor held in-depth deliberations on the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu Kashmir," an official spokesman said.

 

The meeting was held in the wake of widespread protests in Kashmir and parts of the Jammu region against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint strike by the US and Israel.

The meeting was attended by GoC-in-C Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava and MGGS Northern Command Major General Balbir Singh at the Lok Bhavan here.

