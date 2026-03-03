J&K Security Situation Reviewed by Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level security meeting to review the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir following widespread protests related to international events.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security officials here, officials said.

"The lieutenant governor held in-depth deliberations on the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu Kashmir," an official spokesman said.

The meeting was held in the wake of widespread protests in Kashmir and parts of the Jammu region against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint strike by the US and Israel.

The meeting was attended by GoC-in-C Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava and MGGS Northern Command Major General Balbir Singh at the Lok Bhavan here.