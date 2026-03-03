Strict curbs in Kashmir as protests over Iran continue

Following events in Iran, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing widespread protests, prompting authorities to heighten security measures and appeal for calm amid rising tensions and misinformation concerns.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff IMAGE: People shout slogans during a protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, on March 3, 2026.

Key Points Mass protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir in solidarity with Iran, condemning recent events.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed officials to be on high alert and appealed for peace amid rising tensions.

Authorities imposed strict restrictions and cancelled security force convoys as protests turned violent in some areas of Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the strikes and questioned the authority of the United States and Israel to take such actions.

Police are investigating the spread of misinformation and unverified content allegedly inciting unrest in the region.

Several places erupted in mass protests in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in solidarity with the Iranians and condemning the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed officials to be on high alert and chaired a meeting of top officials of the police and army at Lok Bhawan.

'Chaired a meeting of senior police & civil administration officials at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, to review the law and order situation. Directed the officers to remain on heightened alert and take all necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquillity,' Sinha said on X.

He appealed to the people and community leaders to maintain peace.

'I also appeal to the citizens and community leaders to uphold harmony and contribute to an atmosphere of calm and goodwill in society. Preserving peace and sustaining the progress of society is a shared responsibility that rests equally upon each one of us,' he said.

On Tuesday, the second day of protests, authorities imposed strict restrictions in Kashmir.

All movement of security force convoys in the valley was cancelled as protests started turning violent at some places.

On Monday, educational institutions were ordered to be shut for two days and mobile internet speed was throttled.

Protests Across Jammu and Kashmir

On Tuesday, fresh protests broke out at several places, including Sumbal and Pattan areas of North Kashmir, in Rajouri district of the Jammu region.

In Sumbal of Bandipora district, security forces resorted to force to disperse the demonstrators.

In Budhal, people gathered in front of the Sheikh-ul-Alam Masjid to condemn the military action by the US and Israel in Iran.

Raising slogans, they termed the attack a violation of international law and an act of aggression against the Muslim world.

In the main town of Rajouri, Muslim youth organised an Iran Solidarity march.

At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured on Monday in protests across the Union Territory that erupted following Khamenei's assassination.

Authorities have barred access to the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk with barricades.

A large number of police and paramilitary forces has been deployed in Srinagar.

Concertina wires and barricades were placed at all key intersections leading into the city.

Police Response

Some media outlets and individuals faced police heat for allegedly circulating misleading information. They were accused of inciting unrest.

A Srinagar police spokesperson said these elements are 'systematically attempting' to spread distorted narratives and unverified content with the clear intent to incite unrest, disturb public order, and create disharmony in society.

"Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security, and the integrity of the nation," the spokesperson said.

An FIR was filed at the Cyber Police Station in connection with the allegations, according to him.

"All such actions are under close watch, and necessary measures are being taken," he added.

Political Reactions

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the strikes on Iran and questioned the authority of the United States and Israel to take such actions.

He asserted that no international law justifies foreign military aggression, the assassination of a nation's leader, or the killing of civilians.

Abdullah urged people to exercise restraint and express their anger or grief through lawful and peaceful means.

"Using external force and displaying military power to overthrow governments is not permitted under any international law. The brutal killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, along with members of his family, raises a serious question ... which law gave the United States or Israel the authority to do this?" Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.