HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » MEA voices concern over situation in West Asia, silent on Khamenei killing

MEA voices concern over situation in West Asia, silent on Khamenei killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 19:00 IST

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, India voices strong concerns over the safety of its nationals and the potential disruption to energy supplies, urging dialogue and diplomacy for a swift resolution.

Drone debris causes fire at UAE oil industry zone

IMAGE: Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone following a fire caused by debris after interception of a drone by air defences, according to the Fujairah media office, in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Key Points

  • India expresses concern over the intensified conflict in West Asia and its potential impact on one crore Indian nationals residing in the region.
  • India highlights the risk of disruptions to trade and energy supply chains due to the West Asia conflict, which could have serious consequences for the Indian economy.
  • India strongly advocates for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve an early resolution to the conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need to avoid further loss of life.
  • The safety and well-being of Indian citizens in the Gulf region is India's utmost priority amidst the escalating tensions in West Asia.
  • India opposes attacks on merchant shipping, given its significant presence in the global workforce and reliance on maritime trade routes.

India on Tuesday emphasised the interest of one crore Indian nationals in the region and voiced concern over possible disruptions in energy supplies because it could have serious consequences for the Indian economy.

New Delhi also strongly called for 'dialogue and diplomacy' to ensure an early end to the conflict, while noting that India has critical stakes in the security and stability of the region as a proximate neighbour and the current developments 'evoke great anxiety'.

 

In its second statement since the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, India said the safety and security of Indians living in West Asia is its 'utmost priority'.

'In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt,' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

'As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,' it said.

Some Indian nationals have lost their lives: MEA

The MEA, however, did not mention the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the United States-Israel strike.

'There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them,' it said.

'Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy.

'As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping,' it said.

The MEA said that already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of the attacks in the last few days.

'In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard,' the MEA said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Calls for Peace in West Asia Amid Rising Tensions
India Calls for Peace in West Asia Amid Rising Tensions
Modi speaks to Arab leaders as conflict widens
Modi speaks to Arab leaders as conflict widens
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
Indian Missions Issue Gulf Safety Advisories
Indian Missions Issue Gulf Safety Advisories
Centre prepares Gulf evacuation; IndiGo to operate 10 flights
Centre prepares Gulf evacuation; IndiGo to operate 10 flights

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO