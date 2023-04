All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a shikara ride in the rain on Dal Lake.

IMAGE: Shikaras parked on Dal Lake against a backdrop of cloud-covered mountains in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Shikaras on Dal Lake.

IMAGE: Tourists and locals enjoy the weather on the banks of the lake, here and below.

IMAGE: Vehicles ply on Srinagar's Boulevard Road with the mountains for company.

