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Karnataka Cops Suspended After Student Suicide Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 29, 2026 13:10 IST

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Following allegations of police harassment and demands for money, three policemen have been suspended after a college student in Dharwad, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide after being detained during an anti-drug drive.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A college student in Dharwad allegedly died by suicide after being detained during an anti-drug drive.
  • The student's family alleges police harassment and demands for money led to his extreme step.
  • Three policemen have been suspended following the allegations of harassment.
  • An unnatural death case has been registered, and further investigation is underway in the student suicide case.
  • The student was among those detained during an anti-drug drive but tested negative for drug consumption.

A college student allegedly died by suicide here, following which three policemen were suspended over allegations of harassment linked to his death by the victim's family.

Aditya Myageri, a BSc student at a private college here, was among 18 students detained by the Vidyagiri police on April 25 during an anti-drug drive, police said on Wednesday.

 

He hailed from Belur village in Bagalkot district, but was staying with his friends at a rented accommodation in Girinagar area of Dharwad city, police said.

Student Detained During Anti-Drug Operation

Among the 18 students tested, Aditya was among the 10 who had tested negative for ganja consumption and was subsequently released.

Some of his roommates, however, tested positive.

Family Alleges Police Harassment and Extortion

According to police, Aditya's family alleged that despite testing negative, he was harassed by police. They also claimed some policemen demanded Rs 2,000 to settle the matter and threatened legal action if he failed to pay.

He had called his mother asking for money, but she could not arrange it immediately, the family claimed.

Student's Death and Police Investigation

On Monday night, Aditya allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation, with his family alleging police harassment and pressure over demand for money drove him to the extreme step, a senior police officer said.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told PTI that an unnatural death case has been registered at Vidyagiri police station. Three policemen have been suspended over the allegations, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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