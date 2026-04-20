Family Demands Arrests In Kerala Student Suicide Case

The family of a Kerala BDS student who died in a suspected suicide is demanding swift action and arrests, alleging caste-based harassment and abetment of suicide by faculty members at Kannur Dental College.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Family of Nithin Raj, a BDS student, seeks justice after his death at Kannur Dental College.

Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under the SC/ST Act.

The family alleges that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion, leading to his death.

The family demands a thorough probe into the events leading up to Raj's death, including an incident in the principal's room.

Police have also registered cyber cases against loan app operators who allegedly threatened the student.

Family members of a BDS student who died after falling from a building at Kannur Dental College in a suspected suicide case met the City Police Commissioner here on Monday, seeking speedy action against the accused.

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at the private dental college in Anjarakandy, was found critically injured after falling from the building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Accusations and Legal Action in Student Death

Police have registered a case against two faculty members for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

Raj's father, Rajan, along with his sister and brother-in-law, met Kannur City Police Commissioner Nidhinraj P.

The family said they would continue their fight for justice.

"There should not be another Nithin Raj, Rohith Vemula or Sidharthan on campuses. There should not be any student suicides. All those responsible for Raj's death should be arrested," Rajan said.

He said the family was only partially satisfied with the ongoing investigation.

Family's Dissatisfaction with Investigation

"Even though the probe is progressing, the accused Dr M K Ram has not been arrested. We are not happy about it. The co-accused Dr Sangeetha has also not been arrested," he said.

Rajan said police should act promptly to bring the accused before the law.

"We hope the police will arrest them soon," he said.

Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha have been named as accused in the case for abetment of suicide and offences under the SC/ST Act. They have filed petitions seeking anticipatory bail before a district court, which is likely to be considered on April 22.

Demands for Further Investigation

The family also demanded a probe into the incident that occurred in the college principal's room shortly before Raj's death.

Raj was called to the principal's room after a faculty member reportedly received threat messages from loan app operators from whom the student had borrowed money. However, the family said the loan issue alone could not have led to his death.

"He had taken a loan for his mother's treatment. But no call regarding any loan issue was received from the college authorities," Rajan said.

He also alleged that the college management had failed to address student grievances.

Rajan claimed that his son's death should not be treated as a suicide but as a murder.

"The college authorities are trying to portray it as a simple suicide. That should not be allowed," he said.

Cyber Crime Angle

Apart from the case related to Raj's death, police have also registered two cyber cases against loan app operators for allegedly threatening the student and faculty members.

Recently, police arrested three persons from Noida who were associated with loan app operators involved in both cases.

Cases registered under the SC/ST Act in India often involve complex investigations into allegations of discrimination and harassment. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially forensic analysis of digital devices to ascertain the extent of the alleged harassment and abetment.