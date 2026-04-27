Tension During KSU Protest Over BDS Student's Death

A KSU protest in Malappuram, Kerala, demanding justice for a deceased BDS student, escalated into a tense clash with police, highlighting allegations of caste-based harassment and abetment of suicide.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points KSU activists protested in Malappuram demanding the arrest of those responsible for the death of a BDS student in Kannur.

The protest turned tense as KSU activists clashed with police near the district Collectorate.

Police detained several KSU activists for attempting to breach barricades.

The BDS student, Nithin Raj, died after falling from a building, leading to allegations of caste-based harassment.

Two faculty members have been booked on charges of abetment of suicide and under the SC/ST Act.

Tension prevailed on Monday during a protest march taken out by KSU activists to the district Collectorate here, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the death of a BDS student in neighbouring Kannur district.

The Kerala Students' Union, the students' wing of the Congress party, organised the march under the leadership of its district committee in connection with the death of Nithin Raj.

Police Intervention and Protest Escalation

Police detained several KSU activists after they allegedly tried to jump over barricades placed near the Collectorate gate.

Television visuals showed KSU workers engaging in heated arguments and a minor scuffle with police personnel at the site.

Following the clash, some protesters briefly blocked the nearby national highway and again attempted to move towards the barricades. However, leaders intervened and brought the situation under control.

Details of the BDS Student's Death

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Anjarakandy in Kannur district, was found critically injured after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation and Allegations

Kannur police, who initially registered a case of unnatural death into BDS students' demise, later booked two faculty members - Dr Ram and Dr Sangeetha Nambiar - on charges of abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations by the student's family that he was subjected to caste- and complexion-based harassment.

In a related development, the Cyber Police also registered a separate case after it emerged that the student had availed a loan through a mobile application, whose operators allegedly contacted his teacher, leading to a complaint being lodged with the college authorities.