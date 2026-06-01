12 Arrested In Connection With Karnataka Land Dispute Murders

In Vijayapura, Karnataka, police have arrested 12 individuals following a deadly clash over a land dispute that resulted in the murder of six people, including members of the Nirale family.

Key Points 12 people have been arrested in Vijayapura, Karnataka, following the murder of six individuals due to a violent land dispute.

The incident stemmed from a long-running dispute over agricultural land purchased by the Nirale family.

The FIR alleges that armed men attacked the Nirale family and labourers while they were clearing the disputed land.

The assailants allegedly used swords, machetes, and other weapons, also throwing chilli powder into the eyes of some victims.

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and rioting.

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the murder of six people, including four of a family, following a violent clash over a land dispute in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on May 29, they said.

Arrests Made in Chadachan Murder Case

"In the Chadachan murder case, we have arrested 12 people as of now and today they will be produced before the Court, said Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police (Vijayapura).

According to an FIR registered at Chadachan police station, the complainant also alleged assault on several others.

Details of the Land Dispute

The complaint was lodged by Chaitannya Kumar Nirale, a 33-year-old farmer and town panchayat member, who stated that the violence stems from a long-running dispute over agricultural land purchased by his family from a local farmer was behind the incident.

According to the FIR, the Nirale family had purchased several parcels of land in Govindapur from Khyama Ninga Teli alias Ganiger, after being assured by members of another family that they had no objection to the transaction.

However, disputes allegedly resurfaced after the purchase when objections were raised over the family's efforts to clear and cultivate the land.

The Violent Attack

The complainant alleged that on Friday afternoon, while family members and labourers were clearing the land using an earthmover, a group of armed men arrived at the site on motorcycles and objected to the work.

The FIR stated that the assailants were allegedly armed with swords, machetes, sickles, knives, and other weapons.

They allegedly hurled abuses, issued threats, and attacked the family. The complainant also alleged that chilli powder was thrown into the eyes of some victims before the assault.

Casualties and Injuries

According to the complaint, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Chandrakant alias Chandu Nirale, and Revansiddha alias Rahul Nirale were attacked with deadly weapons and succumbed to their injuries. Two others associated with the Nirale family were also killed.

Several others, including Samarth Nirale, Shabbir Attar, JCB operator Sandeep Mane, and village elder Aravind Katage, were also injured in the incident.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those relating to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, and other offences.

Further investigation is underway.