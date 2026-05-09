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Home  » News » Two Kala Jatheri Gang Associates Arrested In Delhi

Two Kala Jatheri Gang Associates Arrested In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 09, 2026 15:23 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested two alleged associates of the Kala Jatheri gang in Dwarka, seizing illegal firearms and launching an investigation into their activities.

Key Points

  • Two alleged associates of the Kala Jatheri gang were arrested in Dwarka, Delhi.
  • The accused, Ankit and Vinod alias Bona, were found with illegal firearms.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from Ankit.
  • Vinod was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and a live cartridge.
  • The accused confessed to working for the Kala Jatheri gang, and an investigation is underway.

Two alleged associates of the Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri gang were arrested with illegal firearms from Dwarka here, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ankit (19) and Vinod alias Bona (28), both residents of Jharoda Kalan in Najafgarh.

 

Arrest Details and Firearm Recovery

"The duo was apprehended by a patrolling team from Baba Haridas Nagar police station under the Urban Extension Road (UER) flyover on Dichaon Road on the night of May 5," the officer said.

Police said they found the two men moving suspiciously near the roadside around 10:20 pm, and they attempted to evade checking by moving towards a dark stretch under the flyover. "But we chased and overpowered them," police said.

Confession and Ongoing Investigation

The officer said police recovered one country-made pistol and a live cartridge from Ankit and one semi-automatic pistol and a live cartridge from Vinod.

The accused told police they worked for the Kala Jatheri gang. Investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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