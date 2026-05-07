Delhi Police Nab Gang Member Wanted In 2022 Murder

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a member of the notorious Jyoti Baba gang, wanted for a 2022 murder inside Tihar Jail, after he violated his interim bail.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Rakesh alias Tinku, a member of the Jyoti Baba gang, who was wanted in a murder case.

Rakesh was apprehended in West Delhi after police received a tip-off about his location.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Rakesh in connection with a murder, rioting, and criminal intimidation case.

Rakesh is accused of the 2022 murder of Ram Niwas inside Tihar Jail due to previous enmity.

The Delhi Police have arrested a member of the Jyoti Baba gang, who was wanted in a murder case and had jumped the interim bail, from West Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Rakesh alias Tinku (32), was apprehended after police laid a trap following a tip-off regarding his movements, he said.

Details of the Arrest and Charges

Police said a court issued non-bailable warrants against Rakesh in an FIR related to murder, rioting and criminal intimidation.

"A team received input about his whereabouts on May 5. The accused allegedly tried to evade arrest but was overpowered. A semi-automatic Bretta pistol, along with two live cartridges, was recovered from his possession," said the police officer.

Involvement in the 2022 Tihar Jail Murder

He said Rakesh, an active operative of the Jyoti Baba gang, was wanted for the 2022 murder of Ram Niwas inside Tihar Jail. He, along with another accused, Sachin alias Chhikara and their associates, allegedly killed Ram Niwas due to previous enmity.

Rakesh was first lodged in Tihar Jail in 2018 and later became associated with the Jyoti Baba gang.

Rakesh's Criminal History

Police records showed that the accused is involved in multiple criminal cases, including offences related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault and illegal possession of arms.

Police said further investigation is underway.