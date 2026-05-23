Delhi Police Nab Gang Extorting E-Rickshaw Owners

Delhi Police have dismantled an extortion ring in Jahangir Puri, arresting three adults and apprehending three juveniles for targeting e-rickshaw owners and demanding weekly protection money.

Key Points Delhi Police arrests three men and apprehends three juveniles for running an extortion racket.

The gang targeted an e-rickshaw parking owner in Jahangir Puri, demanding weekly 'hafta'.

Accused allegedly attacked the victim with knives and vandalised e-rickshaws when resisted.

Police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The accused admitted to trying to establish dominance and targeting e-rickshaw operators for extortion.

The Delhi Police has arrested three men and apprehended three juveniles for allegedly running an extortion racket and demanding weekly 'hafta' from an e-rickshaw parking owner in Jahangir Puri here, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Identified As Habitual Offenders

The accused were identified as Prince alias Sanju (28), Rishabh alias Suri (22), Khema alias Girish (22), all residents of Jahangir Puri and three juveniles.

Police said three adult accused are habitual offenders and have previously been involved in five criminal cases collectively.

Details Of The Extortion Incident

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 20 when Riyazuddin (43), who operates an e-rickshaw parking facility in Jahangir Puri's Dhobi Ghat area in northwest Delhi, was allegedly threatened and attacked by the accused.

Police said the group arrived at the parking lot armed with a pistol and knives and allegedly demanded weekly extortion money. When the victim resisted, the accused allegedly attacked him, causing knife injuries to his hand, and threatened him with dire consequences.

The group also allegedly vandalised several parked e-rickshaws by smashing their front windshields, creating panic in the area, police said.

Investigation And Arrests

The Jahangir Puri police station registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and an investigation is underway.

Police conducted raids and apprehended all six accused, including the three juveniles, within hours of the incident.

Accused Admitted To Extortion Attempts

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted they were trying to establish dominance in the locality and had been targeting e-rickshaw operators and parking owners for extortion, police said.

Two knives allegedly used during the crime were recovered from the accused, police said.