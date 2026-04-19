Six Juveniles Apprehended In Delhi Murder Case

Six juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old man in Samaypur Badli, following a heated dispute that escalated into a fatal attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six juveniles have been apprehended for the murder of 19-year-old Rajeev in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area.

The murder occurred after a heated exchange between the victim and the accused group.

A 15-year-old is suspected of inflicting the fatal injury, while the others are aged between 14 and 16.

The motive appears to be a personal grudge stemming from an argument the day before the attack.

Delhi Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in the murder case.

Six juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old man in outernorth Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Sunday.

The police apprehended the accused on Saturday after analysing CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence, they said.

The murder occurred on the evening of April 14 in the MCD Colony area, when the victim, identified as Rajeev, was attacked, they added.

The police received information about the stabbing at around 7.44 pm at Samaypur Badli Police Station. Rajeev, a tempo driver, was rushed to a hospital in Shalimar Bagh but succumbed to his injuries.

What Sparked The Deadly Dispute?

Preliminary investigation revealed that the dispute began on April 13, when a group of locals gathered near the victim's residence, leading to a heated exchange.

"The confrontation intensified the following evening when the group returned and attacked Rajeev with a knife," a senior police officer said.

Investigation And Apprehension Of Suspects

The police registered a case at the Samaypur Badli station and took up an investigation. The team successfully traced and apprehended six juveniles, with a 15-year-old identified as the one who allegedly inflicted the fatal injury. The others are aged between 14 and 16.

Motive Behind The Crime

The motive behind the crime appears to be a personal grudge. A day before the incident, the main accused and his grandmother had an argument with Rajeev and his father.

Derogatory remarks made during the argument are suspected to have triggered the retaliatory attack, police said.

Ongoing Investigation Details

Further investigation is underway, with efforts being made to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in the case, police said.

Under Indian law, juveniles involved in serious crimes may be tried as adults depending on the circumstances. The investigation will likely focus on gathering more evidence and witness statements to build a strong case against the accused juveniles.