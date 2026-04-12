Suspected Teen Burglar Rescued After Botched Clinic Robbery

A teen burglar's attempted robbery of a Ghaziabad clinic went awry, leading to a dramatic rescue operation after he became trapped between a shutter and a wall.

Key Points A teen burglar got trapped during an attempted clinic robbery in Ghaziabad.

Firefighters conducted a hours-long rescue operation to free the trapped teen.

The teen was attempting to break into a clinic in Abhay Khand when he became trapped.

The teen is currently receiving medical treatment at a government hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and awaiting a formal complaint from the clinic owner.

A suspected juvenile burglar got trapped between a shutter and a concrete wall while allegedly attempting to rob a clinic in Indirapuram area here, prompting a several-hours-long rescue operation by the fire department, police said on Sunday.

The boy was eventually pulled out from the crevice, and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they added.

The incident occurred early Saturday when the minor reportedly tried to break into a clinic in Abhay Khand by prying open the shutter.

However, while attempting to escape, his neck got wedged in the narrow gap between the shutter and the wall, leaving him trapped.

After struggling to free himself for a long time, the boy eventually started shouting for help as desperation set in. Alerted by his cries, local residents informed the fire department.

A rescue team reached the spot with specialised equipment and managed to open the shutter after several hours of efforts, safely extracting the boy around 2 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the youth was handed over to the police and shifted to the combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar in a critical condition.

Doctors attending to him said his condition had deteriorated significantly and he might not have survived had rescue been delayed by few more hours.

The minor, a native of Bihar and said to be residing in Khoda police station area, could not specify the exact time of the attempted break-in.

Dr Pawan Sharma, who runs the clinic and visits from Delhi three days a week, has not lodged any complaint so far, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastava said the boy would not be sent to a juvenile home unless an FIR is registered in the case.