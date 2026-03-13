HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Doremon' Burglar Arrested in Delhi with Stolen Goods

'Doremon' Burglar Arrested in Delhi with Stolen Goods

March 13, 2026 15:43 IST

Delhi Police apprehended a serial burglar nicknamed 'Doremon,' known for mimicking the cartoon character, along with his associate, solving 11 criminal cases and recovering stolen property.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested a serial burglar nicknamed 'Doremon' and his associate Sunny in northwest Delhi.
  • 'Doremon' was known for his unique style of identifying targets and mimicking the cartoon character Doraemon.
  • The arrest led to the solving of 11 criminal cases, including multiple burglaries in the Ashok Vihar area.
  • Stolen property, including a motorcycle, iron pipe fittings, and tools, was recovered from the accused.
  • Dinesh, alias 'Doremon', has 17 previous criminal involvements, while Sunny has one previous involvement in a night burglary case.

A serial burglar nicknamed "Doremon" has been arrested along with his associate in northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Dinesh alias "Doremon" (26), was apprehended along with Sunny (26) on March 11 during night patrolling near a government bank at Raja Park.

 

Police said the patrolling team noticed two suspicious men dragging a motorcycle. When the police approached them for questioning, both appeared nervous and attempted to evade the officers but were quickly intercepted.

During the search, a spring-actuated knife was recovered from Dinesh, while the motorcycle found in Sunny's possession was verified to be stolen from the Ashok Vihar area.

Police claimed that with their arrest, they have worked out 11 criminal cases, including multiple burglaries.

Accused's Criminal History and Modus Operandi

"Doremon is a 'bad character' of Ashok Vihar police station and has 17 previous criminal involvements, while Sunny has one previous involvement in a night burglary case," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

Police said Dinesh was nicknamed "Doremon" for his peculiar style of lurking around residential colonies and industrial premises to identify vulnerable targets before striking. He also used to mimic the voice of the famous cartoon character Doraemon from the Japanese manga series of the same name, police sources said.

Confession and Recovery of Stolen Goods

"During interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in a series of burglary incidents in the locality. Police said their arrest led to the working out of 11 cases and full recovery of stolen property in four burglary incidents," she added.

Among the recovered items are a stolen motorcycle, plastic bags containing iron pipe fittings, steel taps, copper wires and tools such as a demolition hammer, grinder, hammer and cutter.

