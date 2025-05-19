HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dinner date with girlfriend costs Ahmedabad burglar dearly

May 19, 2025 23:01 IST

A burglar involved in a daylight robbery case in Ahmedabad was nabbed when he was having a meal with his girlfriend at a dhaba in Sonipat, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ghaziabad native Bharat was traced by the Delhi police through his girlfriend's mobile location and social media account, an officer said.

"Two co-accused, Chand and Sanjeev, were earlier arrested by the Gujarat police. However, Bharat remained at large despite sustained efforts," said the officer.

The arrest was made in connection with the theft of gold and cash worth Rs 30 lakh, a matter which was lodged at Ahmedabad's Navrangpura Police Station.

 

Bharat's location was ultimately tracked down through his mobile data linked to a Dehradun number and his girlfriend's number.

"On May 17, 2025, Bharat was arrested during a raid at a dhaba in Sonipat. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the team to his Ghaziabad residence, where gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh was recovered, hidden in a pot," said the officer.

Bharat revealed that he, along with three others -- Aarif, Chand, and Sanjeev -- had travelled to Ahmedabad in a car and burgled a locked flat in Navrangpura on April 26.

After the crime, they returned to Ghaziabad and divided the stolen valuables.

According to the police, Bharat is a habitual offender and has been involved in at least eight cases across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, relating to armed robberies and violations under the NDPS Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
