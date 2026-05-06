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Home  » News » After Cong, NDA ally Palaniswami in talks to support Vijay's TVK?

After Cong, NDA ally Palaniswami in talks to support Vijay's TVK?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 01:01 IST

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The talks are going on between Edappadi K Palaniswami and Vijay, AIADMK MLA-elect, claimed, while speaking to reporters at Lalgudi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AIADMK is reportedly in talks to support actor Vijay's TVK party in Tamil Nadu.
  • TVK, despite winning 108 seats, needs additional support to form a government.
  • Leemarose Martin, AIADMK MLA, claims that Edappadi K Palaniswami is leading the talks.
  • TVK is also reportedly in talks with other parties, including the Congress, to secure a majority.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA-elect Leemarose Martin on Tuesday claimed that the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was in talks to provide support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned politician Vijay to form a stable government.

The talks are going between the two leaders, she further claimed, while speaking to reporters at Lalgudi.

 

Leemarose is the wife of "lottery baron" Santiago Martin and won a closely contested race in the Lalgudi assembly constituency in Tiruchi district. Her son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, representing TVK, won from the Villivakkam assembly constituency in Chennai.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, launched in 2024, performed impressively securing 108 seats out of 234 Assembly constituencies in the state, in its maiden electoral debut. However, the TVK requires the support of an additional 12 members to demonstrate its majority. The party is in talks with many parties in the state, including the Congress.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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