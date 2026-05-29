Faridabad Man Drowns After Spat Over Alcohol

A Faridabad man tragically drowned himself in a canal following a dispute with his wife over his alcohol consumption and unemployment, highlighting the devastating consequences of alcoholism and domestic strife.

Key Points A 41-year-old man in Faridabad drowned in a canal after a dispute with his wife.

The man was reportedly an alcoholic and had been unemployed for eight months.

His wife, a teacher, supported the family and had frequent arguments with him over his drinking.

Police are investigating the incident after the body was found in the Gurgaon canal.

A 41-year-old man drowned himself in a canal here allegedly after his wife stopped him from drinking alcohol, police said on Friday.

Vishal was a resident of Yad Ram Colony in Faridabad and reportedly an alcoholic, they said.

Family Struggles and Alcoholism

In her statement to the police, His wife, Sanyogita, said her husband had been unemployed for the past eight months and she supported the household by teaching at a private school.

The mother of two said Vishal's alcoholism led to daily fights at home.

The Events Leading to the Drowning

On Wednesday, according to the police, Sanyogita stopped Vishal from drinking, so he got into a fight and left the house.

They searched for him, but he was nowhere to be found.

Discovery and Investigation

On Friday, police received information about a body in the Gurgaon canal between the Sarurpur and Madalpur villages.

The body was fished out, and documents on it led to the man's identity.

Police spokesperson Yashpal said that the body was sent to BK Hospital for a post-mortem, and the matter is being investigated.