Srinagar Police Seize Drug Peddler's Property Worth ₹1.5 Crore

As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan', Srinagar police have seized property worth ₹1.5 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, aiming to dismantle the narcotics network in the region.

Key Points Srinagar police attached property worth ₹1.5 crore belonging to a drug peddler.

The seizure is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan' to combat drug trafficking.

The attached property includes a residential house and adjoining land.

The property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking activities.

The action aims to dismantle the narcotics ecosystem in Srinagar.

Property worth Rs 1.5 crores belonging to a notorious drug peddler was on Tuesday attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, police said.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir

Continuing its intensified crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan', Srinagar police has attached a residential house along with adjoining land measuring seven marlas worth approximately Rs 1.50 crore, a police spokesperson said.

He said the property belongs to a notorious drug peddler Owais Amin Denthoo, a resident of Parimpora locality of the city here.

The property has been attached under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act in connection with an registered at Parimpora police station, the spokesperson said.

Proceeds from Illicit Activities

He said that during the course of the investigation, it was established that the property had been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking activities.

The attachment has been executed as part of the sustained efforts of Srinagar police to dismantle the narcotics ecosystem and curb the growing menace of drug abuse in society, he added.