Jharkhand Police Arrest Seven in Extortion Case Targeting Construction Company

Jharkhand police have arrested seven individuals for attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and protect businesses in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven individuals have been arrested in Seraikela, Jharkhand, for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company.

The extortionists threatened construction workers and supervisors at a culvert construction site in Pitaklaag village.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Superintendent of Police to investigate the extortion attempt.

Police recovered firearms, mobile phones, and motorcycles from the arrested individuals.

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company here, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint registered with the Kharswan police station on April 8, six people with criminal antecedents had threatened workers engaged in building a culvert at Pitaklaag village a few days earlier.

They had also threatened the site in charge and the supervisor with stopping the construction work if their demand of Rs 5 lakh was not met, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela), Sameer Sawaiya, quoting the FIR.

Investigation and Arrests

After registering an FIR based on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat formed a Special Investigation Team, which arrested seven people with two firearms, mobile phones and three motorcycles.