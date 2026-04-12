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Jharkhand Police Arrest Seven in Extortion Case Targeting Construction Company

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 19:13 IST

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Jharkhand police have arrested seven individuals for attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and protect businesses in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Seven individuals have been arrested in Seraikela, Jharkhand, for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company.
  • The extortionists threatened construction workers and supervisors at a culvert construction site in Pitaklaag village.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Superintendent of Police to investigate the extortion attempt.
  • Police recovered firearms, mobile phones, and motorcycles from the arrested individuals.

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company here, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint registered with the Kharswan police station on April 8, six people with criminal antecedents had threatened workers engaged in building a culvert at Pitaklaag village a few days earlier.

 

They had also threatened the site in charge and the supervisor with stopping the construction work if their demand of Rs 5 lakh was not met, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela), Sameer Sawaiya, quoting the FIR.

Investigation and Arrests

After registering an FIR based on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat formed a Special Investigation Team, which arrested seven people with two firearms, mobile phones and three motorcycles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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