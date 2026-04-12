Jharkhand Police Arrest Seven in Extortion Case Targeting Construction Company

Jharkhand police have arrested seven individuals for attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and protect businesses in the region.
Key Points
- Seven individuals have been arrested in Seraikela, Jharkhand, for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company.
- The extortionists threatened construction workers and supervisors at a culvert construction site in Pitaklaag village.
- A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Superintendent of Police to investigate the extortion attempt.
- Police recovered firearms, mobile phones, and motorcycles from the arrested individuals.
Seven people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a construction company here, police said on Sunday.
According to a complaint registered with the Kharswan police station on April 8, six people with criminal antecedents had threatened workers engaged in building a culvert at Pitaklaag village a few days earlier.
They had also threatened the site in charge and the supervisor with stopping the construction work if their demand of Rs 5 lakh was not met, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela), Sameer Sawaiya, quoting the FIR.
Investigation and Arrests
After registering an FIR based on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat formed a Special Investigation Team, which arrested seven people with two firearms, mobile phones and three motorcycles.