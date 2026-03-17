Ranchi Construction Accident Claims Two Lives

A tragic construction accident in Ranchi resulted in the deaths of two labourers after a soil collapse, prompting a police investigation into site safety standards.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Two labourers died in Ranchi after a soil collapse at a construction site.

The incident occurred near Ram Temple in the Gonda police station area.

Police have handed over the bodies to the victims' families and initiated an investigation.

The deceased labourers were from Thakurgaon in Burmu block.

Two labourers died after soil caved in at an under-construction apartment complex in Ranchi, police said.

The incident happened near Ram Temple in the Gonda police station area on Monday, they said.

"Both victims were working at the construction site. The bodies were handed over to their family members," SP (City) Paras Rana said.

Both the deceased hailed from Thakurgaon in Burmu block, police said, adding that an investigation has been ordered.