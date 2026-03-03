Jharkhand Ice Cream Factory Sex Racket Busted; Seven Arrested

Police in Jharkhand busted a sex racket operating out of an ice cream factory, leading to the arrest of seven individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Seven people, including five women, were arrested after a sex racket operating illegally at an ice cream factory in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district was busted, police said.

A majority of the arrested women were from neighbouring states, a police officer said.

Police Raid and Arrests

Acting on complaints about flesh trade in Boram area, police conducted a raid on Monday evening and nabbed the seven persons, who were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody, Boram police station officer-in-charge Manoranjan Kumar said.