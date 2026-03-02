HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Assaulted in Jharkhand Amid Childlifting Rumours

Two Assaulted in Jharkhand Amid Childlifting Rumours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 02, 2026 23:03 IST

False rumours of childlifting in Jharkhand have led to violent assaults, prompting authorities to launch an awareness campaign and urge residents to report suspicions to the police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two people were allegedly assaulted in Deoghar and Koderma, Jharkhand, due to false rumours of child abduction.
  • In Deoghar, a man was rescued by police after being held by villagers who suspected him of abducting a child.
  • In Koderma, a mentally challenged man was allegedly assaulted by villagers based on similar suspicions.
  • The Jamtara district administration has launched an awareness campaign to combat childlifting rumours and prevent vigilante violence.
  • Authorities urge residents to report suspicions to the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Two persons were allegedly assaulted in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Koderma districts on Monday, after rumours spread among locals suspecting them to be childlifters, police said.

In Deoghar district, an unidentified 35-year-old man was reportedly held by a group of people from Sura village under Patharadda outpost while he was taking a boy in an auto, a senior police official said.

 

Sarath SDPO Ranjit Lakra told PTI that the man has been rescued from the clutches of the locals and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim appears to belong to some place outside the area, while the child who was allegedly being taken along with him was from the same village.

A proper inquiry will be conducted and an FIR lodged once the victim's condition stabilises, as he has not yet disclosed his name or other details, he said.

Assaults in Koderma

In Koderma district, a mentally challenged person was allegedly assaulted by a group of people from Moriyawan village under Tilaiya police station area.

Police later rescued the man and sent him to a hospital.

Tilaiya OC Vinay Kumar said, "As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot and rescued the man. The victim is mentally unstable, and so far we have found that he hails from Naresh Nagar."

Awareness Campaign Launched

Meanwhile, the Jamtara district administration on Monday flagged-off an 'awareness chariot' to curb rumours regarding childlifting.

The chariot was flagged-off by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ravi Anand and SP Rajkumar Mehta during a programme.

"This initiative aims to curb the rumours spreading in the district regarding childlifting, and make residents aware not to take the law into their own hands," the DC said.

"If they suspect anybody of being a childlifter, they should promptly inform the nearest police station or dial 112 to give information," the SP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Assaults in Jharkhand After Childlifter Rumours
16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Couple Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Three Minor Girls in Kerala
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Child Rights Awareness Initiative for Child-Friendly Environment
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Child Rights Awareness Initiative for Child-Friendly Environment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO