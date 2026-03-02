HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assaults in Jharkhand After Childlifter Rumours

March 02, 2026 19:16 IST

False rumours of child abduction sparked violent assaults in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Koderma districts, prompting police intervention and investigations.

Key Points

  • Two people were allegedly assaulted in Deoghar and Koderma, Jharkhand, due to rumours of child abduction.
  • In Deoghar, a man was rescued by police after being held by villagers for allegedly taking a child in an auto.
  • A mentally challenged man was assaulted in Koderma and subsequently rescued by police and taken to hospital.
  • Police are investigating both incidents and plan to file FIRs as the victims recover and provide details.

Two persons were allegedly assaulted in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Koderma districts on Monday after rumours spread among locals suspecting them of being childlifters, police said.

Deoghar Incident

In Deoghar district, an unidentified 35-year-old man was reportedly held by a group of people from Sura village under Patharadda outpost while he was taking a 9- to 10-year-old boy in an auto, a senior police official said.

 

Sarath SDPO Ranjit Lakra told PTI that the man has been rescued from the clutches of the locals and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim appears to belong to some place outside the area, while the child who was allegedly being taken along with him was from the same village.

A proper inquiry will be conducted and an FIR lodged once the victim's condition stabilises, as he has not yet disclosed his name or other details, he said.

Koderma Incident

In Koderma district, a mentally challenged person was allegedly assaulted by a group of people from Moriyawan village under Tilaiya police station area.

Police later rescued the man and sent him to a hospital.

Tilaiya OC Vinay Kumar said, "As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot and rescued the man. The victim is mentally unstable, and so far we have found that he hails from Naresh Nagar, Ward Number 1.

