Murder Accused Arrested in Jharkhand While Planning Tamil Nadu Escape

Jharkhand Police have arrested a murder suspect attempting to flee to Tamil Nadu, solving a case involving a death following a drunken altercation at a festival celebration.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Jharkhand Police arrested Laxman Hessa for the murder of Sridhar Bari in West Singhbhum district.

Hessa was apprehended while allegedly planning to escape to Tamil Nadu to evade justice.

The victim, Sridhar Bari, was killed after an altercation at Hessa's home following a festival celebration.

Police recovered key evidence, including blood-stained firewood and the victim's jacket, linking Hessa to the crime.

The investigation involved technical inputs and information from villagers, leading to the arrest.

Jharkhand Police has arrested a murder accused around three weeks after the incident from West Singhbhum district while he was allegedly planning to flee to Tamil Nadu, an official said on Friday.

Laxman Hessa (24), a resident of Chalgi village within Tonto police station limits, had been absconding since the crime was committed on March 2, Jagannathpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Raphael Murmu said.

"Hessa had returned home to collect his Aadhaar card before fleeing to Tamil Nadu when a police team raided the house and arrested him on Thursday," Murmu said.

The other accused, Hessa's brother-in-law Ganesh Purty of Pandrasali village, is still absconding, he said.

Murmu said the village head of Chalgi informed police after villagers spotted bloodstains near a well close to Hessa's paddy field and clothes of the victim, Sridhar Bari (36), in nearby bushes.

During investigation, police received technical inputs, which led to the arrest of the accused, the officer added.

Details of the Murder

According to Murmu, the victim had visited his paternal uncle's house in Chalgi to celebrate Maghe festival and had consumed liquor.

"In an inebriated state, the victim, who had earlier spoken to Hessa's sister Laxmi, went to her house and started abusing family members," he said.

In a fit of rage, Hessa and his brother-in-law hit the victim with firewood, resulting in his death.

Murmu said in an attempt to hide evidence, they dumped the body in the well, which was later recovered by police.

Police also recovered the blood-stained firewood used in the crime and victim's jacket.