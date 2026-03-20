HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Murder Accused Arrested in Jharkhand While Planning Tamil Nadu Escape

Murder Accused Arrested in Jharkhand While Planning Tamil Nadu Escape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 18:11 IST

Jharkhand Police have arrested a murder suspect attempting to flee to Tamil Nadu, solving a case involving a death following a drunken altercation at a festival celebration.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Jharkhand Police arrested Laxman Hessa for the murder of Sridhar Bari in West Singhbhum district.
  • Hessa was apprehended while allegedly planning to escape to Tamil Nadu to evade justice.
  • The victim, Sridhar Bari, was killed after an altercation at Hessa's home following a festival celebration.
  • Police recovered key evidence, including blood-stained firewood and the victim's jacket, linking Hessa to the crime.
  • The investigation involved technical inputs and information from villagers, leading to the arrest.

Jharkhand Police has arrested a murder accused around three weeks after the incident from West Singhbhum district while he was allegedly planning to flee to Tamil Nadu, an official said on Friday.

Laxman Hessa (24), a resident of Chalgi village within Tonto police station limits, had been absconding since the crime was committed on March 2, Jagannathpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Raphael Murmu said.

 

"Hessa had returned home to collect his Aadhaar card before fleeing to Tamil Nadu when a police team raided the house and arrested him on Thursday," Murmu said.

The other accused, Hessa's brother-in-law Ganesh Purty of Pandrasali village, is still absconding, he said.

Murmu said the village head of Chalgi informed police after villagers spotted bloodstains near a well close to Hessa's paddy field and clothes of the victim, Sridhar Bari (36), in nearby bushes.

During investigation, police received technical inputs, which led to the arrest of the accused, the officer added.

Details of the Murder

According to Murmu, the victim had visited his paternal uncle's house in Chalgi to celebrate Maghe festival and had consumed liquor.

"In an inebriated state, the victim, who had earlier spoken to Hessa's sister Laxmi, went to her house and started abusing family members," he said.

In a fit of rage, Hessa and his brother-in-law hit the victim with firewood, resulting in his death.

Murmu said in an attempt to hide evidence, they dumped the body in the well, which was later recovered by police.

Police also recovered the blood-stained firewood used in the crime and victim's jacket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bihar murder suspect arrested in Delhi after months on the run
Bihar murder suspect arrested in Delhi after months on the run
Pune businessman abducted, murdered in Bihar; 7 arrested
Pune businessman abducted, murdered in Bihar; 7 arrested
Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Poisons and Strangles Husband
Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Poisons and Strangles Husband
Man Arrested for Killing Father with Axe in Palghar District
Domestic help arrested for murder of JK top cop
Domestic help arrested for murder of JK top cop

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

More Female Calves, More Milk: Sexed Semen Tech Delivers Results in Gujarat2:59

More Female Calves, More Milk: Sexed Semen Tech Delivers...

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look, Fans Can't Stop Watching!0:43

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look, Fans Can't Stop Watching!

Sidharth-Kiara Visit Manish Malhotra After His Mother's Passing1:06

Sidharth-Kiara Visit Manish Malhotra After His Mother's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO