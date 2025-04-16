HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pune businessman abducted, murdered in Bihar; 7 arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 16, 2025 09:19 IST

The Bihar Police have arrested seven persons, including a woman, in connection with the abduction and murder of a Pune-based businessman after he landed at Patna airport, a senior official said.

The Bihar Police have arrested seven people, including a woman, in connection with the abduction and murder of a Pune-based businessman, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Laxman Sadhu Shinde's body was found in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Tuesday. He had landed at the Patna airport on April 11.

The kingpin of the gang that executed the kidnapping and murder has also been arrested, the officer said, adding four others have been detained for questioning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ranjit Patel alias Munna, Vipatara Kumar, Lalbihari, Vikas alias Mohit, Kundan Kumar, Sangita Kumari and Sachin Ranjan.

 

Police, however, did not identify the detained persons and the kingpin, who has been sent to judicial custody.

Speaking to reporters, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar said, "Police received a complaint from the family members of the Pune-based businessman stating that they were not able to contact him after he landed at Patna airport."

"Based on findings of the preliminary investigation and scrutiny of the CCTV footage, police registered a case of kidnapping and constituted a special team to nab the accused. Police recovered from Vaishali the vehicle used in kidnapping the businessman and also took the owner of the vehicle into custody," he said.

During custodial interrogation, the vehicle owner, Vipatra Kumar, revealed the identity of the others.

Later, police nabbed 11 accused involved in the case from Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda and Vaishali districts, the SSP said, adding that seven have been arrested and four are being examined by the police.

Investigation revealed that they belonged to a gang of inter-state criminals who extorted money from people and also demanded ransom for the release of the kidnapped persons, he said.

They were also involved in several cases of kidnapping and murder in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka and other places, the SSP said.

The accused had demanded a ransom and received around Rs 90,000 from the family members of the Pune-based businessman.

However, they killed him as the entire amount was not paid to them and dumped his body in Ghosi area of Jehanabad district, the SSP said, adding further investigation was underway.

Another police officer said some of the arrested accused were cybercriminals as well.

According to the sources in Pune Police, Shinde was lured to Patna through a seemingly genuine business inquiry via email, offering him a potential high-value order in crores related to mining equipment for operations in Jharkhand.

Shinde, the owner of Centrifugal Casting Bearing located in Khedshivapur in Pune, travelled to Patna by a flight on April 11. However, after sending a message to his daughter around 8:30 PM, in which he mentioned heading to Jharkhand, no further communication was established.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III), Pune, stated that when the family couldn't contact Shinde, they filed a missing person complaint on April 12 at the Kothrud police station in the city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
