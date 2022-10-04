News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Domestic help arrested for murder of JK top cop

Domestic help arrested for murder of JK top cop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 04, 2022 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 23-year-old working as a domestic help was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia, police said.

IMAGE: Yasir, domestic help of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General-prisons, Hemant Lohia. Photograph: PTI Photo

Yasir Lohar's arrest followed a major all-night manhunt, police said in a statement, adding that his interrogation had begun.

He was arrested from a field in Kanhachak area. Lohar is a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district.

 

Lohia was found dead at his residence in the outskirts of Jammu on Monday night. There were burn injuries and his throat was slit, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No terror angle yet in J-K DG's murder: Police
No terror angle yet in J-K DG's murder: Police
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
'Terrorism in J-K is an Islamist extremist venture'
Recipe: Dry Aloo Sabzi With Peanuts
Recipe: Dry Aloo Sabzi With Peanuts
Bumrah 'Gutted' To Miss World Cup
Bumrah 'Gutted' To Miss World Cup
The Indrani Vs Rahul Face Off
The Indrani Vs Rahul Face Off
Russian rapper commits suicide to avoid Ukraine war
Russian rapper commits suicide to avoid Ukraine war
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Domestic help main suspect in top J-K cop's murder

Domestic help main suspect in top J-K cop's murder

'You don't know who is carrying a gun'

'You don't know who is carrying a gun'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances