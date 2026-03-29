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Interstate Mobile Phone Theft Racket Busted in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 15:55 IST

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Delhi Police successfully dismantled an interstate mobile phone theft racket, recovering 83 high-end handsets and arresting two individuals involved in trafficking stolen devices to Bangladesh.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an interstate mobile phone theft racket, arresting two men in Yamuna Vihar.
  • 83 high-end stolen mobile phones from brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus were seized.
  • The stolen phones were being sent to Bangladesh via West Bengal through courier services.
  • IMEI number verification confirmed the phones were stolen, linking them to theft cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
  • One of the accused has a prior criminal record involving robbery and possession of stolen property.

Delhi Police has busted an inter-state racket dealing in stolen mobile phones and arrested two men, seizing 83 high-end handsets from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at a rented premises in Yamuna Vihar on Friday, where the accused -- Saavej, 34, and Fardeen, 25 -- were caught red-handed while packing stolen mobile phones for dispatch, police said.

 

A sealed carton containing 83 stolen mobile phones of brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Realme was recovered from the spot.

Investigation Details

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused procured stolen phones from a supplier identified as Danish and was sending them through courier services to contacts in Bangladesh via West Bengal," the officer said.

Several of the recovered phones have been linked to theft cases registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Verification of IMEI numbers through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal confirmed that the entire consignment was stolen, police said.

Saavej has a prior criminal record and has been involved in multiple cases of robbery, possession of stolen property and the Arms Act in Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the racket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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