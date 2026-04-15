Cross-Border Mobile Phone Theft Ring Uncovered in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police have dismantled a cross-border mobile phone theft gang, arresting six suspects involved in stealing phones across Delhi-NCR and smuggling them into Bangladesh, highlighting the complexities of organised crime and the exploitation of minors.

Key Points Six suspects arrested in Delhi for involvement in a cross-border mobile phone theft ring.

The gang allegedly used minors to steal mobile phones in crowded markets and public places across Delhi-NCR.

Stolen phones were transported to Jharkhand and West Bengal before being smuggled into Bangladesh.

Police recovered 46 stolen mobile phones and impounded a three-wheeler used for transportation.

Investigation underway to identify other members of the network and trace the minors involved in the mobile phone thefts.

Six suspects linked to a cross-border gang that allegedly stole mobile phones across Delhi-NCR and routed them to Bangladesh have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

They said the gang engaged minors to carry out the thefts, and targeted people in crowded markets and public places across the capital.

"They used children from their native villages to execute the thefts and subsequently disposed of the stolen phones through an organised network," a senior police officer said.

The accused -- Rohit Kumar Mahto (25), Alok Kumar alias Alopi Mahto (32), Sheikh Shubhan (33), Nandan Kumar Mahto (25), Sonu Kumar Mahto (23), all natives of Jharkhand's Sahibganj, and Anil Kumar (42), an auto driver from Delhi -- were arrested near ISBT Kashmere Gate, police said.

A total of 46 stolen mobile phones were recovered from the accused, and a three-wheeler being used for transportation was impounded.

"Of these, 12 (phones) have been linked to different FIRs, while 22 were found connected with the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the stolen phones were transported to markets in Jharkhand and West Bengal before being smuggled into Bangladesh, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the minors involved.