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Jharkhand Brothers Arrested for Attacking Woman Suspected of Witchcraft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 22:48 IST

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In a disturbing case of superstition-driven violence, two brothers in Jharkhand have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman they suspected of witchcraft, highlighting the persistence of harmful beliefs in some regions of India.

Key Points

  • Two brothers were arrested in Palamau, Jharkhand, for allegedly attacking a 60-year-old woman.
  • The brothers suspected the woman of practising witchcraft after one of their cows died.
  • Police have recovered the sword allegedly used in the assault.
  • The victim is in stable condition and has been discharged from the hospital.
  • The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old woman on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Rameshan said a case was registered following a complaint by Lakhan Prasad (70), who alleged that his wife, Vindhyanchal Devi, was attacked with sticks and a sword by their neighbours on Tuesday.

 

"During the investigation, we arrested the absconding accused, Munna Prasad (32) and Pappu Prasad (28), who are siblings and immediate neighbours of the victim. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Friday," the SP said.

Confession and Motive Behind the Attack

The accused confessed during interrogation that one of their cows had died a day before the incident, following which they suspected the woman of practising witchcraft, police said.

The sword allegedly used in the attack has also been recovered, they said.

"The condition of the victim is stable, and she has been discharged from the hospital," the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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