Delhi Police Crack Down On Illegal LPG Refilling Racket

Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal LPG refilling racket, arresting three individuals and seizing 125 cylinders, highlighting the ongoing issue of gas theft and price manipulation in the city.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police dismantle two illegal LPG hoarding and refilling operations.

Authorities seized 125 LPG cylinders and arrested three delivery agents involved in the racket.

The accused diverted authorised LPG cylinders to create artificial shortages and inflate prices.

The illegal operation involved transferring gas from filled cylinders to empty ones using unauthorised equipment.

The Delhi Police busted two illegal LPG hoarding and refilling rackets in the city, seizing 125 cylinders and arresting three delivery agents, an official said on Sunday.

Illegal LPG Operation Uncovered

According to police, they recovered 57 cylinders, including 50 filled ones, along with a pickup vehicle, a weighing scale and equipment used for illegal gas transfer from Rohini's Rama Vihar area.

"A man, identified as Lokpal (55), was arrested at the spot," a police officer said.

Arrests Made In Sangam Vihar

In another operation in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, 68 gas cylinders -- 36 filled, 29 empty and three with broken seals -- were seized, police said.

Two accused, identified as Deepak (37) and Shyam (45), were arrested, they added.

Modus Operandi

Police said all three accused were authorised LPG delivery personnel who diverted cylinders instead of completing deliveries. They stockpiled them illegally and extracted small quantities of gas to refill empty cylinders using unauthorised equipment.

"They created artificial shortages by withholding supply and sold refilled cylinders in the open market at higher rates to earn undue profits," a senior officer said.

The accused used refuelling motors and manual techniques to transfer 1-2 kg of LPG from filled cylinders into empty ones, which were then sold at inflated prices.

Investigation Underway

A case was registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the wider supply chain, police added.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to theft, fraud, and violations of the Essential Commodities Act. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the diverted cylinders and any other individuals involved in the illegal operation. Such rackets often thrive due to a combination of demand and lax enforcement.