Delhi: Three Arrested For Black Marketing Of LPG Cylinders

Delhi Police have busted an LPG cylinder black marketing operation in Shaheen Bagh, arresting three individuals involved in illegally refilling and selling subsidised gas cylinders for profit.
Key Points
- Three individuals arrested in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, for black marketing LPG cylinders.
- Police seized 108 LPG cylinders and two vehicles used for illegal transportation.
- The accused were illegally refilling subsidised domestic LPG cylinders for sale at higher prices.
- One of the accused has a prior criminal record, indicating a pattern of illegal activity.
- Investigation ongoing to uncover the full supply chain involved in the LPG black market racket.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly hoarding and black marketing domestic LPG cylinders in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the accused were apprehended after a raid conducted by the crime branch at 40 Foota Road following a tip-off about illegal refilling and sale of subsidised LPG cylinders.
LPG Cylinders Seized During Raid
"A total of 108 LPG cylinders and two vehicles, including a small commercial carrier and a pickup van used for transportation, were recovered from their possession," the police officer said.
Accused Identified and Arrested
The accused have been identified as Kuldeep (35), Ashish (22) and Vijay (28), all residents of Faridabad in Haryana.
Illegal Refilling Operation Uncovered
During the investigation, it was found that the accused procured domestic LPG cylinders meant for household use at subsidised rates and illegally transferred gas into other cylinders for sale in the open market at higher prices.
Investigation Ongoing
One of the accused, Kuldeep, was previously involved in a criminal case, police added. Further investigation is underway to identify the entire supply chain and other persons involved in the racket.