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Delhi Police Bust Illegal LPG Racket, Arrest Three

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 12:46 IST

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Delhi police crack down on illegal LPG cylinder hoarding in Mahipalpur, arresting three individuals involved in black market operations and seizing a significant quantity of cylinders and refilling equipment.

Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three men arrested in Delhi for illegally hoarding LPG cylinders to sell at premium prices.
  • Police seized 74 LPG cylinders, including both domestic and commercial, along with refilling equipment.
  • The accused were allegedly transferring gas between cylinders to manipulate supply and increase profits.
  • The men have been involved in the illegal LPG trade in the Mahipalpur area for the past three years.
  • A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Three men were arrested in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders to sell them at a premium price, police said on Sunday.

They were identified as Krishna, Dinesh Sahu, and Mithilesh, aged 33, 46, and 39, all from Bihar but living in Delhi.

 

The police seized 74 LPG cylinders  70 domestic and four commercial - along with a transport vehicle and refilling equipment in the raid on Saturday, an officer said.

Details of the Illegal Operation

"The trio was engaged in illegally storing LPG cylinders and supplying them to local customers without bills or licences. They allegedly used metal pipes to transfer gas from multiple filled cylinders into empty ones to manipulate supply and increase margins," the officer said.

"During the search, a large number of LPG cylinders, weighing machines and gas transfer equipment were found. The accused failed to produce any valid documents for storage or distribution of the cylinders," the officer said.

Among the recovered items were 54 filled and 16 used domestic cylinders, three filled and one used commercial cylinder, an electronic weighing scale, two hanging weighing machines and equipment used for refilling gas.

Legal Action

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj North police station.

The three have been living in Delhi for over two decades and were allegedly involved in the illegal LPG trade in the Mahipalpur area for the past three years, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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