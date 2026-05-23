Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Jharkhand Village

A violent land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man and injuries to four others, sparking a police investigation and concerns over local law and order.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Palamu district, Jharkhand, due to a land dispute between two families.

Four relatives of the deceased sustained injuries during the violent clash, some from gunshots and others from being beaten with sticks.

The incident occurred in Rampur village, prompting a police investigation and a manhunt for the accused individuals.

A local MLA has raised concerns about the law and order situation in the area following the deadly land dispute.

A 23-year-old man was shot dead and his four relatives were injured after a clash broke out between two families over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Rampur village in Chainpur police station area around 11 am when Rajendra Singh and his relatives reportedly damaged the boundary wall of Shushila Kunwar, who was carrying out construction on her land, they said, adding the neighbours had some dispute over the land.

Escalation Of The Land Dispute

Singh and his relatives then attacked Kunwar's family, opening fire and beating them up with sticks.

Kunwar's relative Sikandar Choudhary was shot dead and four others of the family were injured. Of them, three persons -- Madhu Choudhary, Sanjay Choudhary and Yaswant Choudhary -- suffered gunshot wounds, while Uday Choudhary was beaten with sticks, Chainpur police station officer in-charge Lalji said.

Investigation And Aftermath Of The Violence

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, who have fled the village, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.

Political Reaction To The Incident

Daltonganj's BJP MLA Alok Chaurasia raised questions on the law and order situation and claimed that the criminals have no fear of administrative action.

He also met the family members of the deceased, and offered his condolences.

The MLA demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and strict action against the culprits.