Jharkhand HC Addresses Alleged Rape and Murder of Girl in Hazaribag

The Jharkhand High Court has launched an investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hazaribag, sparking protests and raising concerns about law and order in the state.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Jharkhand High Court initiates suo motu investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hazaribag.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a swift probe and submit a progress report within a week.

The opposition BJP is protesting the incident with a 12-hour bandh in Hazaribag, citing concerns over law and order.

Jharkhand BJP women's wing stages demonstrations in Ranchi, demanding justice for the victim and highlighting concerns about women's safety.

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Bishnugarh in Hazaribag.

The court also served a notice to the state administration and director general of police in this regard, an advocate said.

A division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad took note of the incident based on media reports.

The girl had gone with her mother to watch the 'Mangla' procession, a rally taken out as part of Ram Navami rituals, at her native village in Kusumba within Bishnugarh police station limits on the night of March 24.

Her family alleged in the FIR that she was abducted, and her body was found on March 25 at a field in the village.

Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra had on Sunday said a three-member SIT has been constituted for a swift probe into the case.

The SIT is mandated to submit a progress report, along with details regarding the action taken thus far, within a week.

Protests and Political Response

Meanwhile, opposition BJP is observing a 12-hour bandh in Hazaribag to protest against the incident.

There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the district till 2 pm, officials said.

Members of the Jharkhand BJP women's wing also staged a demonstration in Ranchi, seeking justice for the girl.

"Law and order has deteriorated in the state and women's safety is at stake," general secretary of the wing, Seema Singh, alleged.