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Home  » News » BJP Criticises Jharkhand Govt Over Minor Girl's Murder in Hazaribagh

BJP Criticises Jharkhand Govt Over Minor Girl's Murder in Hazaribagh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 20:10 IST

Following the tragic murder of a minor girl in Hazaribagh, the BJP is fiercely criticising the Jharkhand government's handling of the case, demanding immediate action and justice for the victim's family.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • BJP state president Aditya Sahu criticised the Jharkhand government over the murder of a minor girl in Hazaribagh, citing a failure in law and order.
  • The BJP is demanding the swift arrest of the accused, capital punishment for perpetrators, and substantial compensation for the victim's family.
  • Sahu issued a 24-hour ultimatum, threatening protests across Hazaribagh if arrests are not made promptly.
  • Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha also expressed concern and called for the immediate arrest of the culprits in the Hazaribagh murder case.
  • The Congress party urged for a fast-track court to expedite justice in the distressing Hazaribagh murder case.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Jharkhand government over the murder of a minor girl in Hazaribagh district.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Ranchi, Sahu said while people were celebrating Ram Navami and Chaitra Navratri, the girl was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and brutally killed. He described the incident as extremely tragic and inhuman.

 

Sahu accused the police and administration of failing to maintain law and order, claiming that the fear of law has vanished among criminals. He alleged that instead of strengthening police systems, officials were busy with other work and, even after several days, senior officers had not met the victim's family.

BJP demanded the swift arrest of the accused, capital punishment for perpetrators, Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family, a government job for the father, and security for the family.

Sahu issued a 24-hour ultimatum, warning that if arrests were not made, torch rallies would be held across all block headquarters in Hazaribagh on March 29, followed by a district-wide shutdown on March 30. He added that if action remained absent, the protest would be expanded across Jharkhand.

Sahu also targeted Chief Minister Hemant Soren, noting no response had come from his office regarding such a grave incident.

Congress Expresses Concern

Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha, in a release issued to the media on Saturday, also expressed concern over the alleged rape and murder of the 13-year-old girl in Hazaribag district and sought the immediate arrest of the culprits.

"The failure to arrest the accused even several days after the incident has naturally engendered a sense of insecurity and unease among the victim's family and the local populace. In light of this situation, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has expressed its deep concern regarding this matter," Sinha said.

State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh termed the incident "distressing".

"This incident in Bishnugarh is profoundly distressing. We are confident that the state government will prioritise this matter and bring the culprits to justice as expeditiously as possible," said Keshav Mahato.

He also appealed for expediting the investigation into the case and the arrest of the culprits, and sought the trial to be conducted in a Fast-Track Court to accelerate the delivery of justice.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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