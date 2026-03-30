Annpurna Devi calls for swift action in Hazaribagh rape and murder case

Following the tragic rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, Union Minister Annpurna Devi is demanding immediate arrests and strict punishment for those responsible, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Union Minister Annpurna Devi condemns the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, calling it a 'shame on humanity'.

Devi met with the victim's family, assuring them of efforts to secure justice and criticising the state government's lack of response.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to swiftly investigate the alleged rape and murder in Bishnugarh, Hazaribagh.

The SIT is tasked with submitting a report to the DGP within a week, including details of actions taken and awaiting forensic reports.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi has termed the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district as "heartbreaking" and demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible.

Devi said she met the victim's family, offered her condolences and assured them that every possible effort would be made to secure justice.

"The brutality and murder of a 12-year-old innocent girl is extremely tragic, heartbreaking and a shame on humanity," Devi tweeted after meeting the victim's family on Sunday.

"The culprits should be arrested at the earliest and given strict punishment so that such inhuman incidents are not repeated in future," the minister said.

She also criticised the state government, saying, "The saddest part is that despite such a major incident, neither the chief minister nor any minister of the government has taken note of the victim's family."

Investigation into the Hazaribagh Incident

Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra on Sunday said a three-member SIT has been constituted for a swift probe into the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Bishnugarh in Hazaribag.

The special investigation team (SIT) is headed by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb and includes Bishnugarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baijnath Prasad and Bishnugarh police station officer-in-charge Sapan Mahatha, who is also the investigation officer in the case.

"In view of the gravity of the case, the SIT has been formed and directed to submit its report to me within a week. The SIT will look into all angles during its investigation. We are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Ranchi report and also the autopsy report of the case," the DGP said.

The SIT is mandated to submit a progress report, along with details regarding the actions taken thus far, to the DGP within a week.

Details of the Crime

According to police, the girl had gone with her mother to watch the 'Mangla' procession, a procession taken out as part of Ram Navami rituals, at her native village in Kusumba within Bishnugarh police station limits on the night of March 24.

Her family alleged in the FIR that she was abducted and her body was found on March 25 (Wednesday) at a field in her village.