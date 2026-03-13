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Uttarakhand Police Seize Illegal Firearms, Arrest Three in Joint Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 22:49 IST

In a major crackdown on illegal arms, Uttarakhand police arrested three individuals in Rudrapur and seized six illegal firearms, thwarting potential criminal activities in the Kumaon region.

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand STF and local police arrested three individuals in Rudrapur for possessing illegal firearms.
  • Six illegal firearms, including country-made pistols, and cartridges were recovered during the operation.
  • Two of the arrested individuals are habitual offenders with prior records of attempted murder in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
  • The operation aimed to disrupt criminal gangs operating along the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border.
  • The police action is believed to have prevented several potential major crimes in the Kumaon region.

A joint team of the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and local police arrested three people in Rudrapur and recovered six illegal firearms in separate actions over the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Details of the Arrests

Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ajay Singh said two men were arrested on Friday with three country-made pistols and 10 cartridges.

 

The accused were identified as Jitendra Virat Chaudhary, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Sumit Rathore from Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to police, both are habitual offenders and are named in six cases of attempt to murder registered in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Thursday, the police arrested Sandeep Chauhan (26), alias Saniya, a resident of Rudrapur. Three country-made pistols and 11 cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Impact of the Operation

Singh said the arrests were part of an operation carried out jointly with the Rudrapur Police against criminal gangs operating along the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border.

The action helped foil several possible major crimes in the Kumaon region, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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