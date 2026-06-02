Jharkhand Man Arrested In Rs 3 Crore Online Betting Scam

Jharkhand Police have arrested a man in Hazaribag for allegedly defrauding people of Rs 3 crore through illegal online betting applications, highlighting the growing concern of cybercrime.

Key Points A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Hazaribag for allegedly defrauding people of Rs 3 crore through illegal online betting.

Police seized mobile phones with logged-in illegal online betting websites, revealing transactions exceeding Rs 3 crore.

The accused and his cousin lured people with promises of profits through an illegal betting website.

The illegal betting operation spanned multiple districts including Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi, and Chatra.

An FIR has been lodged under the BNS and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gambling Act, 2025.

The Jharkhand Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Hazaribag for allegedly defrauding people of Rs 3 crore through illegal online betting applications and websites, an official said on Tuesday.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Korra area on Sunday and arrested the accused, identified as Rahul Kumar, they said.

"We arrested the accused and seized two mobile phones from his possession. Upon examining the seized devices, three illegal online betting websites were found logged in. During further investigation, multiple transactions totalling over Rs 3 crore were found," Korra police station officer in-charge Nemdhari Rajak said.

Modus Operandi and Investigation

He further said that during interrogation, the accused revealed to the police that he and his cousin Prince Kumar were running an illegal betting website and lured people by promising profits, but cheated them.

The accused also said they operated in Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi and Chatra districts, the OC said.

Legal Action and Ongoing Efforts

An FIR was lodged at the police station on Monday under the sections of the BNS and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gambling Act, 2025, he stated.

Police are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend his cousin. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.