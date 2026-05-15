Three Arrested In Jamtara For LPG Cylinder Supply Scam

Three individuals have been arrested in Jamtara, Jharkhand, for allegedly running an LPG cylinder supply scam, tricking people into revealing their bank details.

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested in Jamtara for allegedly scamming people under the pretext of supplying LPG cylinders.

The accused obtained bank account details from victims through online platforms.

One of the arrested individuals had previously served a jail term for similar offences.

A case has been registered under the BNS, IT Act, and Telecommunications Act.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people in Jharkhand's Jamtara district by obtaining bank account details on the pretext of supplying cooking gas cylinders, police said on Friday.

LPG Cylinder Scam Operation

Following a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in a closed primary school premises in Dakhnidih village and apprehended the trio, they said.

The accused used to allegedly send messages on online platforms to prospective customers about supply of LPG cylinders, and gather their bank details in the process, police said.

Legal Action and Investigation

One of those nabbed had earlier served a two-and-a-half-year jail term on similar charges, a police officer said.

A case under sections of the BNS, the IT Act and the Telecommunications Act has been registered in this regard, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.