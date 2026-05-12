Jharkhand Jewellery Store Robbed At Gunpoint

A jewellery store in Deoghar, Jharkhand, was targeted in an armed robbery, resulting in the loss of gold, silver, and cash exceeding Rs 7.7 lakh, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A jewellery store in Deoghar, Jharkhand, was robbed by four armed men.

The robbers held the store owner at gunpoint during the incident.

The stolen items include six grams of gold, 2.5 kg of silver ornaments, and Rs 16,000 in cash.

The total value of the stolen jewellery and cash is estimated to be over Rs 7.7 lakh.

Police have launched an investigation and are analysing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

A jewellery store was allegedly robbed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Ghormara in the Mohanpur police station area around 8.30 pm on Monday, they said.

Details Of The Jewellery Store Robbery

"Four armed men arrived at the store on two motorcycles. They held the owner at gunpoint and robbed the store," said Salo Hembrom, the officer-in-charge of Mohanpur police station.

"Six gram of gold and 2.5 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 16,000 in cash were robbed. The market value of the robbed ornaments is more than Rs 7.7 lakh," he said.

Police Investigation Underway

An investigation has been started on the basis of the store owner's statement, he added.

"CCTV footage is being analysed to identify those behind the crime, and they will soon be arrested," the OC said.