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Jharkhand Jewellery Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 14:45 IST

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A jewellery store in Deoghar, Jharkhand, was targeted in an armed robbery, resulting in the loss of gold, silver, and cash exceeding Rs 7.7 lakh, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A jewellery store in Deoghar, Jharkhand, was robbed by four armed men.
  • The robbers held the store owner at gunpoint during the incident.
  • The stolen items include six grams of gold, 2.5 kg of silver ornaments, and Rs 16,000 in cash.
  • The total value of the stolen jewellery and cash is estimated to be over Rs 7.7 lakh.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are analysing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

A jewellery store was allegedly robbed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Ghormara in the Mohanpur police station area around 8.30 pm on Monday, they said.

 

Details Of The Jewellery Store Robbery

"Four armed men arrived at the store on two motorcycles. They held the owner at gunpoint and robbed the store," said Salo Hembrom, the officer-in-charge of Mohanpur police station.

"Six gram of gold and 2.5 kg of silver ornaments and Rs 16,000 in cash were robbed. The market value of the robbed ornaments is more than Rs 7.7 lakh," he said.

Police Investigation Underway

An investigation has been started on the basis of the store owner's statement, he added.

"CCTV footage is being analysed to identify those behind the crime, and they will soon be arrested," the OC said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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