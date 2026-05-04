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Delhi Jeweller Robbed Of Gold, Cash At Gunpoint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 15:21 IST

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A Delhi jeweller was robbed of gold jewellery and cash at gunpoint in Preet Vihar, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about crime in the area.

Key Points

  • A jeweller in Delhi was robbed of gold jewellery and cash at gunpoint.
  • The incident occurred in Preet Vihar when the jeweller was returning home.
  • The robbers stole gold jewellery, cash, and the victim's scooter.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage.

A jeweller was allegedly robbed of gold jewellery, cash and his scooter at gunpoint in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Delhi Robbery

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the victim, Sukumar Dhara, was returning home from his jewellery shop in Mandawali, they said.

 

"Dhara, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was intercepted by unidentified armed assailants on Madhuban Road around 10.30 pm," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the accused threatened Dhara with a firearm and forcibly took away his mobile phone and scooter. The victim told police that his box compartment of the vehicle contained around 75 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 3 lakh in cash at the time of the robbery.

Police Investigation Underway

"Based on Dhara's complaint, a case was registered and further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.

The police said multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused and recover the robbed items. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the suspects.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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