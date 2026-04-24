Jharkhand Police Arrest Seven In Jewellery Heist Case

Jharkhand Police have successfully apprehended seven interstate criminals, including two women, in connection with a jewellery shop heist, recovering stolen gold, silver, weapons, and vehicles.

Key Points Jharkhand Police arrested seven interstate criminals, including two women, for a jewellery shop robbery.

The robbery occurred at a jewellery shop on Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway-23 in Chitarpur.

Police recovered looted gold and silver ornaments, weapons, and vehicles used in the crime.

Villagers apprehended two suspects and handed them over to the police after the robbery.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted raids at multiple locations to recover the stolen items and arrest the remaining suspects.

Jharkhand Police has arrested seven interstate criminals, including two women, in connection with the jewellery shop heist and recovered looted gold and silver ornaments along with weapons and vehicles, officials said on Friday.

Details of the Jewellery Shop Robbery

Ramgarh SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told reporters that the arrested accused were involved in the robbery at a jewellery shop located on Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway-23 in Chitarpur under Rajrappa police station limits on Tuesday.

He said villagers had earlier caught two of the five fleeing miscreants and handed them over to police after assaulting them. A case was registered based on a complaint by shop owner Vishnu Prasad under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

Recovery and Arrests Made by SIT

"The SIT led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Vats conducted raids at multiple locations and recovered looted gold and silver ornaments. Police also seized a seven-seater car, two motorcycles, one scooter, one pistol and three live cartridges used in the crime," the SP said.

Identities of the Accused

The arrested include Subhani Ansari (46) and Anand Kumar (28), who were initially caught by villagers and later handed over to police.

The remaining accused -- Manish Kumar (39), Reena Devi (35) and Chandrawati Devi (55), all from Nalanda in Bihar, along with Arbaz Ansari and Nasrullah Ansari from Ranchi -- were also arrested during subsequent operations, he said.