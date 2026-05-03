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Four Injured In Karimnagar Jewellery Store Robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 03, 2026 15:11 IST

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A brazen jewellery store robbery in Karimnagar, Telangana, resulted in injuries to four employees after unidentified assailants opened fire and stole gold ornaments, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Four employees injured in a jewellery store robbery in Karimnagar, Telangana.
  • Unidentified men opened fire and allegedly stole gold ornaments from the showroom.
  • Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the showroom and spoke to reporters about the incident.
  • The assailants, who spoke in Hindi and Telugu, are being sought by police.
  • The injured staff members are being transferred to Hyderabad for treatment.

Four employees of a jewellery showroom in Karimnagar city of Telangana were injured after unidentified men opened fire on them on Sunday and allegedly escaped with gold ornaments, police said.

The value of the stolen articles was being ascertained. CCTV footage showed the robbers fleeing the scene, they said.

 

Minister Visits Robbery Site

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, visited the showroom after the incident.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said five persons entered the jewellery store posing as customers.

Initially, a man went inside the store and asked for 20 gram gold chain and two others also entered saying they wanted to buy gold ornaments. Later two others joined them.

Details Of The Attack

The assailants made the staff kneel down and threatened them with weapons and attempted to rob ornaments. When the employees tried to stop them, they fired at the staff, he said.

Four staff members, including a sales manager were injured in the incident and they were being shifted to Hyderabad, Kumar said.

The assailants spoke in Hindi and Telugu, he said, adding police teams were on the lookout to nab the robbers.

The union minister participated in developmental works near the jewellery store 10 minutes before the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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