Sweet Shop Owner Extortion Case: Two Arrested in Thane

Two individuals have been arrested in Thane for allegedly extorting ₹2 lakh from a local sweet shop owner, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

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Key Points Two individuals arrested in Thane for allegedly extorting a sweet shop owner.

The suspects demanded ₹5 lakh, later reduced to ₹2 lakh, from the businessman.

Police laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the money.

The accused are identified as Sushant Sanjay Surve and Akshay Jayant Karanjavkar.

A case has been registered under sections of extortion and common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from a sweets businessman in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Sunday.

The police had received a complaint from the businessman that two persons were demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.

After verifying the complaint, the crime branch personnel laid a trap near a school in the Vasant Vihar area on Friday and caught two men red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh as part of a reduced extortion deal, a police release said.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The accused have been identified as Sushant Sanjay Surve (30) and Akshay Jayant Karanjavkar (35), it said.

Legal Proceedings

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 308(2) (extortion) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.