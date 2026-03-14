Trio Nabbed for Rs 3.6 Million Jewellery Theft in Navi Mumbai

Three suspects have been apprehended in Navi Mumbai after a swift investigation into a Rs 3.6 million jewellery theft, highlighting the effectiveness of local law enforcement.

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested in Navi Mumbai for a jewellery theft involving Rs 3.6 million worth of gold and silver.

The arrests were made by the crime branch within 24 hours of the burglary in the Kalamboli area.

The accused broke into a flat and stole gold, silver ornaments, and cash.

The stolen valuables were recovered from the accused, who were apprehended in Daighar village, Thane district.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and decamping with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The crime branch made the arrests on March 10 within 24 hours of the burglary that occurred at a residential building in the Kalamboli area, an official said.

According to the police, the accused broke into the flat on the evening of March 9 and stole gold and silver ornaments and cash worth about Rs 36 lakh.

A case of theft and break-in was registered, and following investigation, the crime branch zeroed in on the trio and apprehended them from Daighar village in Thane district, the official said.

The accused, Pawan Rohidas Jadhav (25), Sumit Rohidas Jadhav (22), and Shivaji Jagan Rathod (23), were caught with the stolen valuables, he said.