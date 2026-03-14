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Trio Nabbed for Rs 3.6 Million Jewellery Theft in Navi Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 08:11 IST

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Three suspects have been apprehended in Navi Mumbai after a swift investigation into a Rs 3.6 million jewellery theft, highlighting the effectiveness of local law enforcement.

Key Points

  • Three individuals have been arrested in Navi Mumbai for a jewellery theft involving Rs 3.6 million worth of gold and silver.
  • The arrests were made by the crime branch within 24 hours of the burglary in the Kalamboli area.
  • The accused broke into a flat and stole gold, silver ornaments, and cash.
  • The stolen valuables were recovered from the accused, who were apprehended in Daighar village, Thane district.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and decamping with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The crime branch made the arrests on March 10 within 24 hours of the burglary that occurred at a residential building in the Kalamboli area, an official said.

 

According to the police, the accused broke into the flat on the evening of March 9 and stole gold and silver ornaments and cash worth about Rs 36 lakh.

A case of theft and break-in was registered, and following investigation, the crime branch zeroed in on the trio and apprehended them from Daighar village in Thane district, the official said.

The accused, Pawan Rohidas Jadhav (25), Sumit Rohidas Jadhav (22), and Shivaji Jagan Rathod (23), were caught with the stolen valuables, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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