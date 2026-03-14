Maharashtra Jewellery Store Break-in Attempt Leads to Three Arrests

Three suspects have been arrested in Maharashtra for an attempted jewellery store break-in, thanks to diligent police work involving CCTV footage analysis and a crucial tip-off.

Key Points Three individuals have been arrested for an attempted jewellery store break-in in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The suspects were apprehended in Thane following an investigation involving CCTV footage analysis.

The attempted break-in occurred in the Naigaon area on March 4.

Police used CCTV footage and technical inputs to identify a tourist vehicle used in the crime.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an attempted break-in at a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused were apprehended from Thane city for the crime that occurred in the Naigaon area on March 4, an official said.

Investigation and Arrests

"Following the break-in attempt that took place around midnight on March 4, two teams were formed to apprehend the accused," said Pournima Chougule-Shringi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Vasai.

Investigators analysed CCTV footage from the area and technical inputs, which led them to a tourist vehicle used in the crime, she said.

Acting on a tip-off, the vehicle was intercepted in the Ghodbunder Road area, and the accused, Shafiq Lalan Ansari (36), Mehboob Jani Syed (20), and Shakir Sajid Sheikh (22), all residents of neighbouring Mumbai, were caught, the official said.