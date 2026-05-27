Jeweller Killed, Valuables Stolen In Chhattisgarh Market Attack

A jeweller was tragically shot dead during a robbery at a bustling market in Chhattisgarh, triggering widespread protests and raising concerns about security.

Key Points A jeweller was shot dead at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

The assailants fled with gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Local traders are observing a bandh to protest the killing and demand justice.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the assailants involved in the robbery and murder.

The incident has caused widespread anger and unrest among the local trading community in Chhattisgarh.

Unidentified assailants shot dead a 46-year-old jeweller before fleeing with his bag containing gold and silver ornaments at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening at the market in Kotmi village when jeweller Pradeep Soni was packing up his ornaments after the market business closed, a police official said.

Robbery Turns Deadly For Chhattisgarh Jeweller

Local traders were observing a bandh on Wednesday to protest against the incident.

Soni, a resident of Pendra town who runs a jewellery shop there, had gone to the market, located 16 km away, to sell ornaments, the official said.

According to preliminary information, three motorcycle-borne persons arrived at the spot and attempted to snatch the valuables from him. When Soni resisted the robbery attempt, they opened fire in the middle of the crowded marketplace, critically injuring him, the official said.

Community Outrage After Market Shooting

The incident triggered panic at the market and the accused fled after looting the ornaments.

Locals rushed the injured trader to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation.

Efforts were underway to identify and trace the assailants, the official added.

Investigation Underway, Traders Demand Justice

Family members of the deceased claimed the assailants looted ornaments, including gold and silver jewellery, valued at around Rs 50 lakh.

The killing at one of the district's largest weekly markets sparked widespread anger among local traders, who are observing a bandh on Wednesday in protest against the incident.

A large number of people gathered at the district hospital where the body was kept. Family members of the deceased were demanding the arrest of the assailants before allowing the post-mortem examination to be conducted.

Senior police officials were present at the spot and monitoring the situation.