Four Critically Injured in Chandauli Shooting After Dispute

Four Critically Injured in Chandauli Shooting After Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
Listen to Article
March 01, 2026 14:00 IST

A violent dispute in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in a shooting where four men sustained critical injuries, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the main suspect.

Key Points

  • A dispute in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into a shooting, leaving four men critically injured.
  • The main accused, Surya Prakash Singh, allegedly opened fire after an argument with one of the victims.
  • Police have detained four people in connection with the Chandauli shooting and are actively searching for Surya Prakash Singh.
  • The victims, aged between 22 and 25, are receiving treatment for their critical injuries.

A 45-year-old man allegedly opened fire at four men, leaving them critically injured, following a dispute here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 10.30 pm on Saturday when Surya Prakash Singh (45), a resident of Sahajaur, and Golu Yadav, Krishna Yadav, Sonu Yadav and Akshay Yadav, all from Purwa village, were sitting at a closed tea stall on the Ring Road, SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said.

 

An argument broke out between Singh and Golu. Following this, Singh left the spot and returned shortly with a firearm and opened fire at Golu, the officer said.

Krishna, Sonu and Akshay, aged between 22 and 25 years, intervened but were also shot at. They suffered critical injuries and are undergoing treatment, the officer added.

Police Investigation and Aftermath

The police have detained four people who had accompanied Singh and filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by the victims' families.

Efforts are underway to arrest the main accused, Surya Prakash Singh, the SHO added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
